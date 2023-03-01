HOT POCKETS® Joins Forces with Magic: The Gathering Arena to Reward Fans

SOLON, Ohio, March 1, 2023

During Magic: The Gathering's 30th anniversary, each limited-time offer HOT POCKETS box includes codes for in-game content

SOLON, Ohio, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Magic: The Gathering's 30th anniversary, HOT POCKETS® is teaming up with the legendary card game to fill fans' virtual (hot) pockets with custom in-game content.

Fans of HOT POCKETS and Magic: The Gathering alike are encouraged to snap pictures of their receipts and submit them to HotPockets.com/MTG for special codes, which can be redeemed for exclusive content on Magic: The Gathering Arena, the digital version of the game.

Stackable in-game content includes a themed deck featuring Vivien on the Hunt, a new Vivien planeswalker avatar, new Vivien planeswalker card sleeves and 2,000 experience bonus for your Mastery Pass, as well as the IRL reward of the delicious flavor of HOT POCKETS. (US, 16+; Terms apply.) For more information and a full look at the available custom content, check out HotPockets.com/MTG.

In honor of Magic: The Gathering's 30th anniversary, HOT POCKETS is offering several different colors of its packaging. Keep an eye out for the white, blue, red and green packaging when shopping, as each limited-edition HOT POCKETS box features an iconic mana color and planeswalker from the game. Here is a breakdown of every available pairing:

- White Mana/Gideon = HOT POCKETS Italian Style Meatballs & Mozzarella
- Blue Mana/Jace = HOT POCKETS Philly Steak & Cheese
- Red Mana/Chandra = HOT POCKETS Premium Pepperoni Pizza
- Green Mana/Vivien = HOT POCKETS Hickory Ham & Cheddar

Savvy Magic: The Gathering fans will notice one color is missing, but have no fear (unless you've been playing since Tenth Edition, then you might have a Fear lying around) — black mana HOT POCKETS are coming soon to complete the set. Fans are encouraged to stay vigilant for when this mysterious new box, veiled in secrecy, drops in May, exclusively at participating Walmart locations across the country.

"Hot Pockets and gaming have gone hand-in-hand for generations, which is why it was a no-brainer to reward fans of both Magic: The Gathering and HOT POCKETS," said Bryan Waddell, Brand Marketing Manager, HOT POCKETS. "We hope fans, new and old, enjoy the stackable in-game content that comes with this celebration – with more to come from us in May."

The custom HOT POCKETS and Magic: The Gathering packaging and the opportunity for exclusive in-game content will run until June 30, 2023, with more 30th anniversary celebrations between the two brands coming up throughout the year.

"Gaming and HOT POCKETS is an iconic pairing," said Elaine Chase, VP Marketing & Commercial, Magic: The Gathering. "We're thrilled to celebrate Magic: The Gathering's 30th Anniversary together with custom in-game content available with every box of limited-edition HOT POCKETS."

For full details, visit HotPockets.com/MTG. To keep up with all things related to HOT POCKETS and to know exactly when the black box hits Walmart shelves, visit HotPockets.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio is in nearly every home in the U.S. and includes some of the most recognizable brands such as Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disrupters like Essentia and Sweet Earth. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé and Starbucks Coffee. As part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — Nestlé USA has been named among Fast Company's "Best Workplace for Innovators" for two consecutive years. For more information, visit Nestleusa.com.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com.

About Wizards

Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), develops legendary games that inspire creativity, spark passions, forge friendships and foster communities around a lifetime love of games. Wizards delivers compelling experiences for gamers across tabletop and digital gaming through its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and Hasbro's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands.

With headquarters in Bellevue, Washington and studios in Austin, Montreal, Raleigh and Renton; Wizards is dedicated to fostering world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, please visit our Company website and social channels (@Wizards on Twitter and LinkedIn).

