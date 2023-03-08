Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest premium content providers to value-conscious consumers, announced today the premiere of the fourth season of the award-winning Crackle original series Going From Broke. Backed by executive producer Ashton Kutcher (Punk’d, The Ranch, Butterfly Effect), the series features major brand integrations from companies that include Chegg, Lyft, Getaround and the non-profit Pandemic of Love. Going From Broke is now available to stream on the free Crackle app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TVs, and many others.

While the consumer debt crisis continues to rage unabated, Going From Broke hosts Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg, and financial expert Tonya Rapley (MyFabFinance.com) dedicate their time to helping participants on the series, as well as the viewing audience, change the direction of their financial future to become the CEO of their own lives. In the wake of “The Great Resignation” manifesting across the American workforce, this season focuses on helping people manage their debt, job insecurity, and growing mental health concerns. The fourth season of Going From Broke features a wide range of people from all walks of life, including a ranching family struggling to keep their farm, a restauranteur couple who lost their business during the pandemic, and a male cheerleader for the Baltimore Ravens with a history of homelessness. Special guests this season include James Beard Award-winning chef Dan Kruger; Shelly Tygielski, founder of the global non-profit Pandemic of Love; Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a financial therapist from Mind Money Balance; and the co-founder and president of Lyft, John Zimmer.

"I am beyond thrilled for the release of season four of Going From Broke,” said executive producer Ashton Kutcher. “This show is not just about financial struggles; it's about hope and empowerment. Watching these individuals face their challenges head-on and seeing our expert team come in to help them turn their lives around is truly inspiring. In a time where financial hardship is affecting so many, I believe this show has the power to make a real difference in people's lives. I can't wait for audiences to see the incredible transformations that take place in this season."

“I am proud to be a part of Going From Broke, as it has opened up a dialogue about something so many Americans are struggling with - massive debt. Tackling issues ranging from mental health to the realities of entrepreneurship in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, we continue our calling to help people get on a path to financial sustainability,” said Dan Rosensweig. “We continue to see life-changing results in the individuals and families we have already worked with and look forward to seeing even more transformation this season.”

In addition to Kutcher, the series is executive produced by Michael Winter and William J Rouhana, Jr. from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Laura De Nay and Mustafa Bhagat from Flicker Filmworks, and Dan Rosensweig and Heather Hatlo Porter from series sponsor Chegg and Mike van Reekum.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s recent releases include the nuptials celebration series Wedding Talk co-hosted by Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, season 2 of the award-winning Black talk series Inside the Black Box, the home renovation series Pet Caves, plus-size mountain climber documentary Kili Big, and the award-winning BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through nearly 160 touchpoints in the US on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, VIZIO), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with over 160 channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 34,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous books series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

