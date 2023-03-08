Informatica%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, recently earned the top #1 ranking in the 2023 Data Engineering Market Study from Dresner Advisory Services. The report, which graded the top 25 data engineering vendors, evaluated vendors on three key capabilities:development and usability, process and transformation of data, and data sources and targets.

In addition to vendor ratings, 77% of report respondents said data engineering is critical or very important – an increase from 61% in last year’s study. Dresner indicated this reflects the increased demand for access to analytical data, as well as the increasing fragmentation of data sources and targets. Despite this urgency, the report also found only 26% rate their current approach to data engineering as highly effective.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized for our leadership in data engineering, particularly when placed shoulder to shoulder with so many other respected brands and vendors,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. “This, along with consistent recognition from other key industry analysts reinforces our market standing as an undisputed leader in the broader data management space, and the best of breed capabilities of our comprehensive Intelligent Data Management Cloud where we bring our customer’s data to life.”

Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) is a cloud-native, AI-powered platform that processes 53 trillion transactions a month and manages more than 18 petabytes of metadata. It is designed to support any data type, any volume, any latency, and any data-driven use case across multiple cloud ecosystems, including major hyperscalers like AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud, or solutions like Snowflake and Databricks. IDMC delivers a simple, efficient, cost-effective solution that provides a modern data architecture, helps automate the development of complex data pipelines and empowers key data engineering fundamentals, including data integration, ETL/ELT, data discovery and lineage, data ingestion, data prep, and data quality for AI and analytics.

“Data engineering is critical to supporting a growing number of analytical use cases. Our study shows the rising importance of data engineering, reflecting the escalating demand for access to analytical data as well as the increasing fragmentation of data sources and targets,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “We congratulate Informatica on their placement as a leader in this year’s Data Engineering report.”

For a copy of the report, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.informatica.com%2Flp%2F2023-data-engineering-market-study_4540.html

