PR Newswire

Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones" or the "Company") has announced additional international expansion. The pioneering craft soda brand will bring its range of craft sodas to several European markets in partnership with American Fizz, the UK's largest distributor of American food and drink products.

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Made with pure cane sugar, Jones Soda is a one-of-a-kind premium soda brand known for its bold, unique flavours, colours and distinctive eye-catching packaging. Each bottle proudly displays ever-changing photos submitted by Jones Soda's very own customer base, allowing customisation of their products to celebrate the culture, values, languages, and traditions in each market they are entering.

The company was created in 1995 in Vancouver, BC, and offers classic favourites like Cream Soda and Root Beer, along with unusual and exciting flavours such as Blue Bubblegum, Green Apple, Strawberry Lime and Berry Lemonade. Under every bottle cap fans will find a personalised fortune, which features quotes, wisdom, inspiration, and whimsy. Bottle caps from Jones can even be redeemed for branded merchandise and unique items! Through development with American Fizz, Jones Soda is now fully compliant with all EU and UK food information regulations and will be ready for distribution throughout England, France, and Belgium in 2023. American Fizz is an experienced UK-based distributor of American food and drink products and supplies over 2000 independent retailers across the UK and Europe, specializing in direct to store distribution.

"At Jones Soda Co we put the customer at the heart of everything we do, and this is reflected in the consumer engagement we have with the hundreds of thousands of followers across all our social media channels," said Loic Tomei of Jones Soda Co. "Our domestic fans are always excited to learn about the latest new retailer to carry Jones in their neighbourhoods, so we're thrilled to be partnering with American Fizz to bring that same enthusiasm to our growing business worldwide."

"After the meteoric rise of American food and drink in the United Kingdom and Europe, we have been working closely with manufacturers across the United States to bring the most popular US brands to our shores," said Brad Armitage, Co-Founder and CEO of American Fizz. "Jones Soda is a perfect match for our company. Their focus on high quality flavours, colours and unique product branding is what has earned the love of literally millions of US customers. We're incredibly excited to be introducing the product to UK and EU markets, bringing a sweet taste of nostalgia to expats and US soda fanatics alike."

In addition to its newly announced international expansion, Jones Soda has a retail footprint in Canada and the United States. The company expects to continue to grow its business in the EU in 2023, including entering additional countries such as Germany and Spain.

For further information, visit www.americanfizzwholesale.co.uk / www.jonessoda.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-us-craft-soda-brand-jones-soda-unveils-uk-and-european-expansion-plans-301759285.html

SOURCE Jones Soda