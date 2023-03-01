Leading US Craft Soda brand Jones Soda unveils UK and European expansion plans

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023

Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones" or the "Company") has announced additional international expansion. The pioneering craft soda brand will bring its range of craft sodas to several European markets in partnership with American Fizz, the UK's largest distributor of American food and drink products.

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Made with pure cane sugar, Jones Soda is a one-of-a-kind premium soda brand known for its bold, unique flavours, colours and distinctive eye-catching packaging. Each bottle proudly displays ever-changing photos submitted by Jones Soda's very own customer base, allowing customisation of their products to celebrate the culture, values, languages, and traditions in each market they are entering.

Jones_Soda_Co_Logo.jpg

The company was created in 1995 in Vancouver, BC, and offers classic favourites like Cream Soda and Root Beer, along with unusual and exciting flavours such as Blue Bubblegum, Green Apple, Strawberry Lime and Berry Lemonade. Under every bottle cap fans will find a personalised fortune, which features quotes, wisdom, inspiration, and whimsy. Bottle caps from Jones can even be redeemed for branded merchandise and unique items! Through development with American Fizz, Jones Soda is now fully compliant with all EU and UK food information regulations and will be ready for distribution throughout England, France, and Belgium in 2023. American Fizz is an experienced UK-based distributor of American food and drink products and supplies over 2000 independent retailers across the UK and Europe, specializing in direct to store distribution.

"At Jones Soda Co we put the customer at the heart of everything we do, and this is reflected in the consumer engagement we have with the hundreds of thousands of followers across all our social media channels," said Loic Tomei of Jones Soda Co. "Our domestic fans are always excited to learn about the latest new retailer to carry Jones in their neighbourhoods, so we're thrilled to be partnering with American Fizz to bring that same enthusiasm to our growing business worldwide."

"After the meteoric rise of American food and drink in the United Kingdom and Europe, we have been working closely with manufacturers across the United States to bring the most popular US brands to our shores," said Brad Armitage, Co-Founder and CEO of American Fizz. "Jones Soda is a perfect match for our company. Their focus on high quality flavours, colours and unique product branding is what has earned the love of literally millions of US customers. We're incredibly excited to be introducing the product to UK and EU markets, bringing a sweet taste of nostalgia to expats and US soda fanatics alike."

In addition to its newly announced international expansion, Jones Soda has a retail footprint in Canada and the United States. The company expects to continue to grow its business in the EU in 2023, including entering additional countries such as Germany and Spain.

For further information, visit www.americanfizzwholesale.co.uk / www.jonessoda.com

favicon.png?sn=CG26179&sd=2023-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-us-craft-soda-brand-jones-soda-unveils-uk-and-european-expansion-plans-301759285.html

SOURCE Jones Soda

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG26179&Transmission_Id=202303010902PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG26179&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.