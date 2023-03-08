Tyler Technologies Acquires Safeground Analytics

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has acquired Safeground Analytics, a company providing exemplary real estate appraisals and assessments for states, counties, and municipalities. Safeground brings an experienced team of appraisers, analysts, statisticians, economists, computer scientists, and assessors to provide residential and commercial reassessments, bolstering Tyler’s existing appraisal services business.

“Tyler has been the leader in the appraisal market for more than 80 years, and we remain committed to strengthening our service offerings in this space,” said Mark Hawkins, president of Tyler’s Property & Recoding Division. “Safeground has been our partner on numerous valuation projects over the years, and we continue to be impressed by the company’s strong client retention, their deep appraisal experience – particularly with complex commercial properties – and their commitment to supporting the education and training of assessors. We are excited to welcome them to the Tyler team.”

Since 2015, Tyler has worked with Safeground on multifaceted valuation projects in New England and is currently contracting its services for three county-wide commercial reassessments in Delaware. Safeground has a strong presence in the New England and mid-Atlantic markets, which complements Tyler’s nationwide appraisal footprint.

In addition to appraisal services, Safeground brings expertise in litigation support and expert witness testimony for property appraisal matters, as well as auditing and monitoring services, expanding Tyler’s appraisal services offerings. The company is experienced in providing education training courses to further strengthen and grow Tyler’s professional services offerings to the assessment community.

“Joining a company with such a broad – and growing – footprint means exciting opportunities to expand our appraisal services and benefit assessors nationwide,” said John Valente, chief executive officer of Safeground. “Tyler and Safeground share similar values, expertise, and a commitment to International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) technical standards for fair and equitable property assessments. We are excited to integrate our expertise and make an impact on nationwide appraisal services.”

Founded by John Valente, Safeground is currently based in Northampton, Massachusetts. The Safeground team will join Tyler’s Property & Recording Division but will remain in New England as remote employees. John will serve as Northeast Regional Appraisal Manager.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230301005225r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005225/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.