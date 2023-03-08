Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has acquired Safeground Analytics, a company providing exemplary real estate appraisals and assessments for states, counties, and municipalities. Safeground brings an experienced team of appraisers, analysts, statisticians, economists, computer scientists, and assessors to provide residential and commercial reassessments, bolstering Tyler’s existing appraisal services business.

“Tyler has been the leader in the appraisal market for more than 80 years, and we remain committed to strengthening our service offerings in this space,” said Mark Hawkins, president of Tyler’s Property & Recoding Division. “Safeground has been our partner on numerous valuation projects over the years, and we continue to be impressed by the company’s strong client retention, their deep appraisal experience – particularly with complex commercial properties – and their commitment to supporting the education and training of assessors. We are excited to welcome them to the Tyler team.”

Since 2015, Tyler has worked with Safeground on multifaceted valuation projects in New England and is currently contracting its services for three county-wide commercial reassessments in Delaware. Safeground has a strong presence in the New England and mid-Atlantic markets, which complements Tyler’s nationwide appraisal footprint.

In addition to appraisal services, Safeground brings expertise in litigation support and expert witness testimony for property appraisal matters, as well as auditing and monitoring services, expanding Tyler’s appraisal services offerings. The company is experienced in providing education training courses to further strengthen and grow Tyler’s professional services offerings to the assessment community.

“Joining a company with such a broad – and growing – footprint means exciting opportunities to expand our appraisal services and benefit assessors nationwide,” said John Valente, chief executive officer of Safeground. “Tyler and Safeground share similar values, expertise, and a commitment to International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) technical standards for fair and equitable property assessments. We are excited to integrate our expertise and make an impact on nationwide appraisal services.”

Founded by John Valente, Safeground is currently based in Northampton, Massachusetts. The Safeground team will join Tyler’s Property & Recording Division but will remain in New England as remote employees. John will serve as Northeast Regional Appraisal Manager.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

