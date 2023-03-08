Franklin Templeton announced today that Tony Davidow has joined the Franklin+Templeton+Institute as Senior Alternatives Investment Strategist. He will be responsible for developing and delivering the Franklin Templeton Institute's insights on the role and use of alternative investments. This will include independent research, presenting at industry conferences, webinars and engaging directly with key partners and clients. Davidow reports to Stephen Dover, Chief Market Strategist and Head of the Franklin Templeton Institute.

Davidow brings more than 30 years of experience in supporting advisors on best practices in alternative investments, having held senior leadership roles with Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim and Schwab. He is a frequent writer and speaker with deep expertise in the use of alternative investments, asset allocation and portfolio construction, as well as goals-based investing. He received the prestigious Investments & Wealth Institute Wealth Management Impact Award1 in 2020 for his contributions to the wealth management industry and is the author of "Goals-Based Investing: A Visionary Framework for Wealth Management" (McGraw-Hill 2020).

“I am extremely excited to have Tony take on this new role with the Franklin Templeton Institute. With his extensive experience and profile in the industry, Tony is distinctly qualified to help advisors develop a deeper understanding of alternative investments and the role they can have in their portfolios at a time when access to private market investments is expanding,” said Dover. “More broadly, Tony’s efforts will support our mission to deliver research-driven insights, expert views and industry-leading events for clients and investors globally, through the diverse expertise of our specialized alternative investment managers and select academic partners.”

Jeff Masom, Head of US Distribution for Franklin Templeton, said, “Tony’s addition to the Franklin Templeton Institute reinforces Franklin Templeton’s commitment to success in alternative investments and bringing value beyond investments as a differentiator in the US wealth management market. I believe we can bring tremendous value to our clients through the combination of a top-notch subject matter expert, our dedicated distribution team and comprehensive world class alternative+investment+solutions.”

Davidow said, “I look forward to working with the distinguished experts at Franklin Templeton Institute to expand its reach and expertise within the growing universe of alternative investments. With its unparalleled array of alternative investment options, expanded and complemented by its recent acquisitions, Franklin Templeton is an ideal place for me to harness my passion for engaging clients and partners about the role and use of alternative investments. Today’s market environment requires a more sophisticated toolbox, as advisors and investors are seeking incremental returns, alternative sources of income, as well as tools to dampen volatility and hedge inflation.”

Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Davidow worked with the Franklin+Templeton+Academy as a consultant in the development of itsAlternatives+Educationprogram, a robust learning suite aimed to help financial professionals expand their knowledge of alternative investments and navigate the growing space with confidence. The program offers a comprehensive curriculum on various types of alternatives, including courses on private equity, real estate, private credit, infrastructure, hedge strategies and portfolio construction.

Franklin Templeton’s alternative assets under management total $257 billion globally, as of December 31, 2022, making it one of the largest managers of alternative assets. As a member of the Franklin Templeton Institute, Davidow will share insights across the firm, so that clients of all of Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers, can benefit from those insights and the related thought leadership and exclusive client events the Franklin Templeton Institute produces.

Davidow holds a B.B.A. degree in Finance and Investments from Bernard M. Baruch College and has earned the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) designation from the Investments & Wealth Institute and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Davidow currently serves as the Chair, Investment & Wealth Monitor, Editorial Advisory Board.

This press release, and the information contained herein, is provided for discussion purposes only and is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner, as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a recommendations of an interest in any security or investment vehicle. Any such offer may only be made pursuant to the delivery of formal offering documents. Alternative investments are complex, speculative investment vehicles and are not suitable for all investors. An investment in an alternative investment entails a high degree of risk and no assurance can be given that any alternative investment's investment objectives will be achieved or that investors will receive a return of their capital. Franklin Templeton makes no representation or warranties with respect to the information provided such information should not be relied upon in connection with an investment decision or for any other reason whatsoever.

All Investments involve risk, including loss of principal. Past performance is not guaranteed of future results.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

The Wealth Management Impact Award honors individuals who have contributed exceptional advancements in the field of private wealth management, which is embodied by the Investments & Wealth Institute Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) program. The award recognizes key innovations and thought leadership in any of the CPWA knowledge domains: human dynamics, wealth management strategies, client specialization, and legacy planning.

Copyright © 2023. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

TN23-13

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005271/en/