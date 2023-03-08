Overton Brooks VA Medical Center Executes Contract for 10 Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K1 Blue Light Towers

Knightscope%2C+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+KSCP%29, a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that Overton Brooks Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana, executed a contract for 10 new K1 Blue Light Towers.

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center executes contract for 10 Knightscope K1 Blue Light Towers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Healthcare facilities across the U.S. face significant hurdles in ensuring the safety and security of patients, visitors and professional staff. As seen across the country, hospitals and healthcare campuses are not immune from acts of violence or crime — from the emergency room to the parking lots. Likewise, hospitals need to be constantly vigil to protect staff members at their facilities, which are open 24/7. In addition, medical providers are tasked with handling the complex issues surrounding mental health, drug dependency and violent crime as part of their daily activities.

The Veterans Health Administration, an organization of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, is the country’s largest integrated health care system with over 170 health care facilities across the country staffed by nearly 400,000 employees that care for over 9 million beneficiaries – the heroes that serve our country and the families that support them. It is the nation’s duty to provide safe spaces for VA healthcare professionals and the lives of vulnerable individuals who rely on the government’s medical system. A robust communication system, such as the K1 suite of devices offered by Knightscope, expands emergency communications to provide a lifeline to people in remote areas experiencing some form of distress.

Hospitals and healthcare professionals looking for innovative security solutions or improved emergency communications for campuses in the U.S. are encouraged to book a discovery call or meeting now at www.knightscope.com%2Fdiscover to learn more about Knightscope’s autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the Company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

