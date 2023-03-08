In celebration of National Sleep Awareness Month, Blue+Buffalo%2C thenation's leading natural pet food company, is announcing a partnership with actress and real-life cat parent Angela+Kinsey to offer healthy sleep solutions for cats and cat parents. Kinsey is best known for her portrayal as the beloved cat lady Angela Martin on The Office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005757/en/

BLUE Tastefuls™ is a portfolio of deliciously healthy wet and dry cat food specially crafted to entice even the most finicky felines while delivering high-quality nutrition through natural ingredients. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to a recent study conducted by Blue Buffalo, 4 out of 5 cat parents report their cats are awake and active at night, and 47 percent say their sleep is disrupted by their cat’s antics. With nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of cat parents who experience disrupted sleep looking for ways to manage their cat’s activities, Blue Buffalo is teaming up with Kinsey to offer fun and effective ways to manage these common behaviors.

“I know all too well about funny dawn and dusk behaviors with my cats, Snickers and Oreo, from snuggling in my hair at bedtime to being very chatty and running full speed through the house,” shares Kinsey. “Since these hilarious hijinks can often keep us up at night, I’m thrilled to be partnering with Blue Buffalo to share some simple solutions that have worked in my home, like plenty of active play before bed and shifting the regular evening meal closer to bedtime. I feed Snickers and Oreo BLUE Tastefuls™ to ensure they are well nourished throughout the day. Plus, they love the taste – so I don’t have to choose between food they enjoy and good nutrition.”

BLUE Tastefuls™ is a portfolio of deliciously healthy wet and dry cat food specially crafted to entice even the most finicky felines while delivering high-quality nutrition through natural ingredients. The product line comes in a wide variety of meat-first recipes and textures to please every cat’s palate. Every BLUE Tastefuls recipe also fulfills the brand’s True BLUE Promise of using the finest natural ingredients—real meat as the first ingredient, NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy and NO artificial flavors and preservatives.

Angela Kinsey and Blue Buffalo’s Top Tips for Cat Parents During National Sleep Awareness Month:

Play with your cats close to bedtime to enhance your bond at the end of a busy day and help tire them out.

Minimize catnaps during the day.

Keep mealtimes on a regular schedule to create consistency and try shifting one feeding closer to bedtime.

Keep cats healthy and well-nourished with a natural food made with high-quality, healthy ingredients, such as BLUE Tastefuls, which ensures cat parents never have to compromise on taste or nutrition for their feline family members.

BLUE Tastefuls comes in a variety of textures and flavors, all made with natural ingredients, like wholesome grains and vegetables, and enhanced with vitamins, minerals and other natural nutrients.

Dry Food %3Cb%3EBLUE+Tastefuls+Adult+Indoor+Chicken+%26amp%3B+Brown+Rice%3C%2Fb%3E – Supports the health and well-being of indoor cats; starts with delicious, deboned chicken. %3Cb%3EBLUE+Tastefuls+Adult+Cat+Sensitive+Stomach+Chicken+%26amp%3B+Brown+Rice%3C%2Fb%3E– Includes prebiotics to increase the beneficial bacteria that support digestive health. %3Cb%3EBLUE+Tastefuls+Adult+Indoor+Cat+Salmon+and+Brown+Rice%3C%2Fb%3E – Formulated with delicious, deboned salmon and carefully balanced to help maintain a healthy weight.



Wet Food in Cans %3Cb%3EBLUE+Tastefuls+Chicken+Entr%26eacute%3Be+Pat%26eacute%3B%3C%2Fb%3E – For adult cats; made with real chicken as the first ingredient. %3Cb%3EBLUE+Tastefuls+Tender+Morsels+of+Chicken+in+Savory+Sauce%3C%2Fb%3E– Also starts with mouthwatering morsels of real chicken as the first ingredient. %3Cb%3EBLUE+Tastefuls+Flaked+Tuna+in+Gravy%3C%2Fb%3E - Features tender flakes of tuna as the first ingredient.

Wet Food in Singles – Perfectly portioned cups in a handy twin-pack: Just snap, peel, pop, and chop! %3Cb%3EBLUE+Tastefuls%3C%2Fb%3E+%3Cb%3ESpoonless+Singles%3C%2Fb%3E+%3Cb%3EChicken+Pat%26eacute%3B%3C%2Fb%3E – Made with natural ingredients starting with real chicken, plus vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. %3Cb%3EBLUE+Tastefuls+Savory+Singles+Salmon+Cuts+in+Gravy%3C%2Fb%3E – Starts with mouthwatering morsels of real salmon in savory gravy, plus vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.



To learn more about BLUE+Tastefuls%26trade%3B, please visit BLUETastefuls.com and follow Blue Buffalo on Instagram at %40bluebuffalo, Twitter at %40bluebuffalo and Facebook at Facebook.com%2FBlueBuffalo.

About The Blue Buffalo, Co.

Blue Buffalo, the country’s #1 natural pet food, started with a promise made to a lovable Airedale named Blue who struggled with cancer, the leading cause of death in dogs. His family, the Bishops, wanted to feed him the best food possible, so they searched for food with high-quality ingredients, but decided to create something even better – natural pet food for dogs and cats with nutritious ingredients, real meat first, and some of the highest standards in the industry. Since Day 1, BLUE’s team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists has carefully selected high-quality, natural ingredients and upheld its True BLUE Promise to dog and cat pet parents – real meat as the first ingredient with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives. The result is a portfolio of high-quality, natural food and treats that both dogs and cats love. This simple idea: “Love them like family. Feed them like family.” lives on today in every Blue Buffalo recipe.

About Angela Kinsey

Angela Kinseyis best known for her portrayal of the feisty head of accounting, Angela Martin, on all nine seasons of The Office. She won a Daytime Emmy for her portrayal of Angela Martin in the webisodes The Office: The Accountants. She can also be seen in the Netflix original movies Tall Girl and Tall Girl 2 and the Netflix series Haters Back Off!, as well as in a lead role in the critically acclaimed Hulu Originals The Hotwives of Orlando and The Hotwives of Vegas. Currently, she writes, produces, and cohosts the Office Ladies podcast with Jenna Fischer. Angela is a New York Times Bestselling author of ‘The Office BFFs,’ co-written by Jenna Fischer. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, three kids, two tiny dogs, two big cats, and many hummingbird feeders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005757/en/