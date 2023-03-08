Vishay Intertechnology Infrared Receiver Upgrade Reduces Current Consumption, Improves Robustness Against ESD and Direct Sunlight

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Enhanced TSOP2xxx, TSOP4xxx, TSOP57xxx, TSOP6xxx, and TSOP77xxx Series Devices Achieve Higher Performance With New Control IC

MALVERN, Pa., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today announced that the company has upgraded its TSOP2xxx, TSOP4xxx, TSOP57xxx, TSOP6xxx, and TSOP77xxx series infrared (IR) receiver modules for IR remote control applications with a new Cyllene 2 IC. Designed in-house to ensure long term product availability and reduced lead times, the new IC allows designers to achieve higher performance with drastically reduced current consumption over a wider voltage supply while offering improved robustness against ESD and direct sunlight.

The enhanced Vishay Semiconductors receivers released today are designed for IR remote control in consumer televisions, set-top boxes (STBs), audio and gaming systems, air conditioners, and other appliances, in addition to industrial automation controls, lighting systems, and more. For these products, the devices provide immunity against disturbances such as IR emissions from CFL lamps and RF emissions from on-board Wi-Fi antennas.

Offering designers plug and play replacements for the original receiver modules, the enhanced devices offer 50 % lower current consumption down to 0.35 mA typical over a voltage supply range from 2.0 V to 5.5 V — increasing battery life in mobile consumer electronics, such as robotic vacuum cleaners. For increased reliability, the devices provide higher ESD withstand capabilities to 12 kV (human-body model), while their robustness under direct sunlight results in improved performance for outdoor applications like garage door light barriers.

To simplify designs, the receivers feature a photodetector, preamplifier circuit, and IR filter in a single epoxy Mold (TSOP2xxx and TSOP4xxx), Belobog (TSOP57xxx), Panhead (TSOP6xxx), or Heimdall (TSOP77xxx) package. The devices are available with carrier frequencies from 30 kHz to 56 kHz and different automatic gain control (AGC) versions for long or short burst codes. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the receivers offer excellent immunity to ripple noise.

Samples and production quantities of the upgraded IR receiver modules are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?82459 (TSOP22.., TSOP24.., TSOP48.., TSOP44..)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?82463 (TSOP62.., TSOP64..)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?82434 (TSOP572.., TSOP574..)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?82471 (TSOP772.., TSOP774..)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720306367554

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc3OTAyMCM1NDM2MjgzIzIwMTk4MDU=
Vishay-Intertechnology-Inc-.png

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.