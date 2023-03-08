Northern Trust has appointed Beth Opperman as President of the Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions, where she will lead teams focused on serving high-net-worth individuals and families in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas.

The Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions include eight markets in 10 offices that deliver exceptional service, renowned expertise and an innovative goals-driven wealth management approach for clients. Opperman brings almost 30 years of experience in wealth management and has built teams focused on growing business and providing exceptional client experiences. She is joining a tenured team of leaders who are responsible for providing best-in-class investment management, trust, banking and advisory based solutions.

Most recently, Opperman was the Head of Trust Advisory Services at Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management. There, she led a national team of professionals responsible for delivering an exceptional client experience through trust, investment management and specialized wealth products and solutions. Previously, she served as Regional Managing Director for Wells Fargo Private Bank with responsibility for leading the Colorado market, and as Senior Director of Investments and Fiduciary Services for the company's Northern Division.

“Adding Beth’s leadership and expertise to our Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions will propel our Wealth Management business forward and allow us to continue to build upon the already strong client experiences the team is providing,” said Michele Havens, President of West Region for Northern Trust Wealth Management.

Opperman earned a bachelor's degree in economics from St. Olaf College and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst professional designation and is a member of the CFA Institute in Denver. She is a trustee with Mile High United Way and previously was a board member with Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity and the Minnesota Children's Museum.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $351.4 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fterms-and-conditions.

