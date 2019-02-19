PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TSLA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tesla common stock between February 19, 2019 and February 17, 2023, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tsla.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had significantly overstated the efficacy, viability, and safety of the Company's Autopilot and FSD technologies; (2) contrary to Defendants' representations, Tesla's Autopilot and FSD technologies created a serious risk of accident and injury associated with the operation of Tesla vehicles; (3) all the foregoing subjected Tesla to an increased risk of regulatory and governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as reputational harm; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tsla or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Tesla, you have until April 28, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

