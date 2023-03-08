Bragg Gaming Group to Participate at 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 13 and March 14

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ%3A+BRAG, TSX%3A+BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Yaniv Sherman, and Chief Strategy Officer, Yaniv Spielberg, will host meetings with institutional investors at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference to be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 and Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA. Mr. Spielberg will also participate in the U.S. iGaming Outlook from a B2B Perspective panel discussion on Monday, March 13th at 11:30 a.m. PT at the conference.

Interested parties can access a copy of Bragg’s current investor presentation at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bragg.games%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg+Gaming+Group (NASDAQ%3A+BRAG, TSX%3A+BRAG) is a content-driven iGaming technology provider, serving online and land-based gaming operators with its proprietary and exclusive content, and its cutting-edge technology. Bragg Studios offer high-performing, data-driven and passionately crafted casino gaming titles from in-house brands Wild Streak Gaming, Spin Games, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic and Oryx Gaming. Its proprietary content portfolio is complemented by a range of exclusive titles from carefully selected studio partners which are Powered By Bragg: games built on Bragg remote games server (Bragg RGS) technology, distributed via the Bragg Hub content delivery platform and available exclusively to Bragg’s customers. Bragg’s modern and flexible omnichannel Player Account Management (Bragg PAM) platform powers multiple leading iCasino and sportsbook brands and is supported by expert in-house managed operational and marketing services. All content delivered via the Bragg Hub, whether exclusive or from Bragg’s large, aggregated games portfolio, is managed from a single back-office and is supported by powerful data analytics tools, as well as Bragg’s Fuze™ player engagement toolset. Bragg is licensed or otherwise certified, approved and operational in multiple regulated iCasino markets globally, including in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ontario, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Malta and Colombia.

Find out more here:+https%3A%2F%2Fbragg.group.

