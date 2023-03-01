Ally and Rocket League Esports announce tournament to advance women in esports

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DETROIT, March 1, 2023

Digital financial services company expands footprint in gaming to elevate diversity

DETROIT, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. and Rocket League Esports announced today that Ally is deepening its marketing presence in gaming with an investment designed to promote women esports competitors and support the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS). Through a new women's tournament featuring Rocket League, Ally will continue to advance its 2022 pledge to reach 50/50 media spend across men's and women's sports, including esports.

Rocket League is an award-winning sports-action video game combining soccer and rocket-powered cars, and the RLCS is the premier professional Rocket League competition. Ally became an official sponsor of the North American RLCS in February 2023, and the relationship includes branding in RLCS broadcasts during the Winter and Spring splits. As part of the sponsorship, Ally will headline the Ally Women's Open, a women's Rocket League tournament in March 2023, with a $20,000 prize pool for North America and $20,000 for Europe.

"Investment in all sports, including esports, has long been biased towards men's competition. To address this inequity, we've made a pledge to reach equal media spend across men's and women's sports over the next five years because we believe there should be a level playing field for all athletes – whether on the field, the racetrack, or in gaming," said Bridget Sponsky, executive director of brand and partnerships at Ally. "This sponsorship gives us a way to engage with the fans and players of a massively popular industry, while providing increased exposure and income opportunities for the incredibly talented female competitors."

Created by Women Gamers for Women Gamers
The Ally Women's Open will be produced by Raidiant, a gaming and esports media platform, led by an all-women's management team, whose mission is to celebrate and champion opportunities for women gamers along with providing a range of resources. The Head of Raidiant, Heather Garozzo, was the first woman inducted into the Esports Insider Hall of Fame (2019) and was inducted into the Women in Games Hall of Fame in 2021.

Ally's presence in gaming has included unique, value-add experiences for players across a variety of popular game environments, such as Animal Crossing, Minecraft, and Twitch. The relationship with Rocket League Esports is Ally's first esports sponsorship in competitive gaming.

In addition to sponsoring the Ally Women's Open, Ally's programming will include ad buys and broadcast integrations during the RLCS North American livestreams, as well as inclusions in the league's associated social campaigns. The sponsorship is also designed to help elevate amateur and semi-pro players, known as the Bubble scene, through a Community Empowerment campaign with Rocket League Esports. These tournaments expose newer players to talent scouts, which can eventually lead to larger financial opportunities by competing in the RLCS. More details on the Bubble tournaments included in the sponsorship will be shared soon.

Watch the Ally Women's Open on Rocket League's Twitch Channel starting at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on March 26.

About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings through more than 23,000 dealers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contact:
Jorge Avellan
Ally Public Relations
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE28459&sd=2023-03-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-and-rocket-league-esports-announce-tournament-to-advance-women-in-esports-301759489.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE28459&Transmission_Id=202303011000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE28459&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.