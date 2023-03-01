AEP NAMES MARSH VICE PRESIDENT OF SAFETY AND HEALTH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 1, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Michelle Marsh vice president, Safety and Health, effective March 4.

In this role, she will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of strategic initiatives designed to strengthen AEP's safety culture and performance. She will report to Chris Beam, executive vice president, Energy Services.

"At AEP, the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and business partners is a core value," said Beam. "Michelle's vast background and breadth of knowledge in workplace safety and health make her a confident choice to lead our efforts to achieve Zero Harm. She's also passionate about ensuring our colleagues return home in the same or better condition than when they came to work. Michelle's combination of experience and care for our team and customers will be influential in shaping our continued safety and health transformation."

Marsh most recently was director, Safety and Health, for AEP's operations in Ohio. She first joined AEP in 2007 as an environmental, safety and health consultant and has held roles of increasing responsibility in the Safety and Health and Transmission organizations. Prior to joining the company, Marsh was a senior industrial hygienist and supervisor with an Oregon-based semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Marsh received her bachelor's degree in secondary education and her master's degree in occupational hygiene and safety from West Virginia University.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.6 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 6,900 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2032. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

