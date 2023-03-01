PR Newswire

DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced that it will participate in the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Comerica Incorporated also provided updates to its 2023 earnings dates, including details for its first quarter 2023 earnings call on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:

2023 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference:

DATE: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

TIME: 9:40 a.m. CT / 10:40 a.m. ET

PARTICIPATING: James Herzog, Chief Financial Officer Kelly Gage, Director of Investor Relations

WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may include forwardlooking statements.

REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for six months) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Eventspage on www.comerica.com.

2023 Earnings Conference Call Schedule:

FIRST QUARTER 2023:

PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN:

Thursday, April 20, 2023

(877) 336-4440 or (409) 207-6984

(Event ID No. 4619582) 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET

SECOND QUARTER 2023: Friday, July 21, 2023 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET

THIRD QUARTER 2023: Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated