Comcast Corporation Names Anand Kini Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy

2 minutes ago
Comcast Corporation today announced that Anand Kini has been named Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy in addition to his position as Chief Financial Officer of NBCUniversal. In this role, Anand will work across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky to help drive the company’s global growth strategy.

Anand Kini, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Comcast Corporation and Chief Financial Officer, NBCUniversal (Source: Comcast Corporation)

“Anand’s deep history collaborating and developing key growth initiatives with our company’s global portfolio, along with his insight on emerging opportunities and markets will be incredibly valuable to our corporate strategy team,” said Mike Cavanagh, President, Comcast Corporation. “He will continue to be a strong strategic partner across our businesses, bringing together his experience in entertainment, connectivity, and financial operations.”

Anand has been with NBCUniversal since 2011, serving most recently as CFO where he oversees the Finance, Strategy, and Consumer Insights functions and helps shape the long-term strategic direction of the company. Anand joined NBCUniversal from Comcast Cable, where he was Senior Vice President of Finance, leading forecasting, budgeting, strategic planning, and business analytics and helping to identify emerging market trends, evaluate competitive positioning, and determine attractive growth strategies to drive strong financial returns. Prior to that, he worked at Activision Blizzard and Disney in a variety of finance and strategy management roles.

Anand serves on the Board of Directors for the Harvard Business School Club of New York City, which engages alumni to make a difference in the local community. He also serves on the Founders Council of Cradles to Crayons, a non-profit providing clothing essentials for children.

He holds a B.A. in Economics from Wesleyan University and received his M.B.A with High Distinction from Harvard Business School.

Anand succeeds Geoff Sands, who will become a senior advisor to the company.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005406/en/

