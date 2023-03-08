ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") announces that it has started development of "Pawn It"; a feature that will allow consumers to pawn their items online and receive payment for their loan. PawnTrust is meeting the demand of its Pawn Partners by establishing "Pawn It."

Expanding on PawnTrusts' "Buy It" marketplace that launched earlier this week: the "Pawn It" feature looks to be another success and will allow its Pawn Partners to widen their footprint and facilitate collateral loans from anywhere in the United States. Consumers will be able to submit a loan request that includes information about the item such as condition, perceived value as well as any relevant documentation. Once the request is submitted a loan offer will be generated. The consumer can then accept the offer and receive a shipping label. The item arrives and is verified by our experts. After passing verification, e-loan documents are submitted, signed and payment is generated. The online pawn industry is growing daily and gives the consumer increase transparency, convenience, and privacy.

"We feel really good about expanding our reach, that will benefit consumers, who need immediate access to cash without the embarrassment of visiting a storefront," said Christina Moore, Director.

PawnTrust looks to continues its commitment to financial technology utilizing Artificial Intelligence in every aspect of its "Buy It" and "Pawn It" developments.

About PawnTrust

PawnTrust is the only marketplace exclusively for Pawn Shops. It allows users to buy, borrow and barter through an app on their mobile phone. PawnTrust has established Pawn Partners; which are local Pawn Shops, in which inventory is extrapolated into the PawnTrust Marketplace. This allows the Pawn Shops to immediately and seamlessly have their inventory displayed nationally. PawnTrust uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the marketplace platform to automate various workflows including advance image recognition algorithms. Items are automatically identified and descriptions are generated with remarkable accuracy which speeds up the process and standardizes the descriptions. This has the potential to transform the pawn industry where descriptive tags help to create a context based search for a user friendly interface. Using AI will bring an immersive and engaging experience.

Contact

PawnTrust Investor Relations

(650) 228-0680

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

