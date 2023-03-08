NLS Pharmaceutics to Present at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced Alex Zwyer, CEO, will be presenting at the 35th Annual Roth Conference.image.png

Event

35th Annual Roth Conference

Date

March 13, 2023

Presentation

10:00 AM Pacific Time (1:00 PM Eastern Time)

Location

Dana Point, CA

This year's event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and company presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Metals & Mining, Technology, Media & AgTech and Sustainability/ESG.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2023Registration

The live audio webcast and replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://nlspharma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP) is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system, or CNS, disorders, who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

For additional information:

Marianne Lambertson (investors & media)
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.
+1 239.682.8500
[email protected]
www.nlspharmaceutics.com

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.



https://www.accesswire.com/741403/NLS-Pharmaceutics-to-Present-at-the-35th-Annual-Roth-Conference

