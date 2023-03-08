T. Rowe Price Blood Drive Helps Support American Red Cross During Time of Urgency

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / T. Rowe Price Lead Client Consultant Alexis Willis' daughter was diagnosed at a young age with sickle cell anemia, a common inherited blood disorder affecting red blood cells and that can be fatal without proper treatment and access to blood transfusions. T. Rowe Price Director of Marketing Lee Jokl is a board member for the American Red Cross of Central Maryland. His involvement in the organization was spurred after his son needed several blood transfusions as a baby.

Together, Willis and Jokl spearheaded a blood drive event for T. Rowe Price associates as an opportunity for their colleagues to give back to those fighting illness and trauma.

The Baltimore-based global investment management firm hosted a two-day blood drive on February 7 and 8 at its Baltimore and Owings Mills locations for associates who were eligible to donate. The events were coordinated in partnership with the firm's MOSAIC African Heritage Community, one of three communities under the multicultural business resource group dedicated to promoting an inclusive culture, as part of its MLK Week of Service and Black History Month agendas.

"For my family and many others, blood accessibility is a personal issue; families across the U.S. rely on blood transfusions to care for loved ones who suffer from illness or trauma," said Willis. "I know firsthand how valuable blood donation events are to supporting communities. I am so thankful to the Red Cross and my T. Rowe Price colleagues for putting on these donation events to help families like mine."

Both locations exceeded their individual donation goals with 64 units of blood donated, which will save up to an estimated 192 lives. Nearly 20% of the donations were from diverse donors and will go to support sickle cell anemia patients specifically.

"It's not every day you come home from work knowing you potentially saved a life. Today, the T. Rowe Price team can," said Jokl. "Community is at the heart of everything we do at T. Rowe Price, and there is no better way to support our community than protecting the health and wellness of those around us. Blood drives like these make it easy to participate in such a necessary and selfless act."

Education and accessibility to the blood drives aided in the success of these events. The firm hosted a lunch and learn to educate associates on the importance of diverse blood donors. With repeat donors accounting for 69% of U.S. blood donations, according to America's Blood Centers, corporate blood drives like that hosted by T. Rowe Price can help create awareness and easy access to potential donors.

The events came at an urgent time for blood donation in Maryland. In a 2022 Baltimore Sun article, Red Cross Spokeswoman Ashley Henyan shared that new donor turnout in Maryland was down more than 30% compared with previous years. Blood donations are often necessary to treat cancer patients, trauma victims, and people with chronic illness.

"T. Rowe Price embodies the definition of community and compassionate service," Misty L. Bruce, executive director, American Red Cross of Central Maryland. "I am not surprised that so many employees rolled up their sleeves in hopes of giving someone else another chance at life."

The American Red Cross must collect enough blood every day to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease. The organization encourages eligible donors of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to increase the diversity of the blood supply. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

###

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization with $1.35 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. T. Rowe Price helps clients invest with confidence and can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T. Rowe Price on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T. Rowe Price
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-rowe-price
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: T. Rowe Price



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741419/T-Rowe-Price-Blood-Drive-Helps-Support-American-Red-Cross-During-Time-of-Urgency

img.ashx?id=741419

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.