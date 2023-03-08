Comcast To Source Clean, Renewable Electricity for Nearly Half of New England Operations

  1. The new solar project will power approximately 43% of Comcast's operations across Connecticut and Massachusetts.
  2. Comcast has set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2035 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, or the direct and indirect emissions it owns and controls, across its global operations.

BERLIN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Comcast announced an agreement with Constellation to purchase 70 megawatts (MW) of renewable solar electricity from the Gravel Pit Solar project in East Windsor, Connecticut for nearly half of its Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal operations across New England.

The project will provide carbon-free electricity to Comcast's Western New England Region headquarters in Berlin, NBC Sports in Stamford, and NBC CT in West Hartford.

"We're proud to be powering nearly half of our regional operations and our Western New England headquarters with renewable solar electricity that will be sourced right here in Connecticut," said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Western New England Region.

This project will support New England's clean energy economy while advancing toward Comcast's goal of being carbon neutral by 2035.

CAROLYNE HANNAN

Senior Vice President of Comcast's Western New England Region

The contract for the Connecticut-made renewable energy represents an annual volume of approximately 111,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) - equivalent to one year's worth of electricity use for more than 15,000 homes.1

"It's great to see a local business making this large investment in our state and following Connecticut's lead in working to achieve our zero-carbon emissions goal by 2040," said Connecticut's Environmental Committee Chair, State Sen. Rick Lopes.

Gravel Pit Solar is being developed by D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) and is expected to reach commercial operation at the end of 2024. Comcast has signed a corresponding 15-year agreement with Constellation to receive energy and renewable energy certificates (RECs) from Gravel Pit Solar as part of its retail electricity supply contract. Gravel Pit Solar will power approximately 43% of Comcast's operations across Connecticut and Massachusetts.

"The Town of Berlin, home to Comcast's Western New England headquarters, is proud to support Comcast's investment in the Gravel Pit Solar project," said Mark Kaczynski, Mayor of Berlin. "The project will have a meaningful impact in decreasing greenhouse gas emissions while assisting in New England's clean energy transition."

The Gravel Pit Solar project will create approximately 200 construction jobs with at least two permanent positions for operations and maintenance to oversee its total generation of 120 MWs.

"We're pleased to deliver renewable power to Comcast from one of the largest solar projects under construction in New England," said Hy Martin, Chief Development Officer of DESRI. "Gravel Pit Solar will support the local community with construction jobs and ongoing tax revenue for years to come."

"This local solar solution will serve as an important steppingstone toward Comcast's carbon neutral goal and our nation's transition to a clean energy future," said Jim McHugh, Executive Vice President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Constellation.

Comcast has set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2035 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, or the direct and indirect emissions it owns and controls, across its global operations. In addition to several renewable energy agreements currently in place, Comcast will continue to invest in clean energy solutions through new on- and offsite renewable projects to decrease its carbon footprint. For more information on Comcast's environmental efforts, visit the environment page on Comcast's corporate website.

1 https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

