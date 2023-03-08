Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Celebrates the Growth of Casa Herbalife Nutrition Partners, Grant Support & More

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Herbalife Nutrition:

Ver mensaje en español

We are excited to continue our mission of improving the lives of children and communities around the world. But before we go forward, we'd like to take a step back in acknowledge the growth HNF has witnessed over the last year.

In 2022, HNF partnered with nine new Casa Herbalife Nutrition partners, bringing the number of nonprofit organizations we support worldwide to 178. HNF gave $5.12M in grants to support these Casas in 2022, nearly half a million more than the previous year. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we helped over 229,000 children receive healthy meals and nutrition.

"Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have been able to reach children and families who sometimes lack access to basic needs, like daily meals and clean water," said Jenny Perez, HNF Executive Director. "The dedication of so many to giving back is making a huge impact around the world, and for that, we are truly grateful."

If you're curious to how donations specifically support our partners, check out the breakdown below:

$2.59M -> Food Subsidy

$855K -> Nutrition Staff

$285K -> Nutrition Education

$1.39M -> Capitol Support, General Operating, Kitchen Renovations, & Other

Thank you so much for your commitment to contributing to our mission. Because of you, we can help those who need it most, while also giving hope for a better future.

Learn more about how you can give the gift of life-changing nutrition.

View original content here.

d6f7cdda-a8d0-46b2-a680-577e9b55419a.jpg


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Herbalife Nutrition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Herbalife Nutrition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/herbalife-nutrition
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Herbalife Nutrition



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741435/Herbalife-Nutrition-Foundation-Celebrates-the-Growth-of-Casa-Herbalife-Nutrition-Partners-Grant-Support-More

img.ashx?id=741435

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.