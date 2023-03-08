Full Alliance Group, Inc. Response To Stock Promotion Flag From OTC Markets

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCPK: "FAGI")

On February 27, 2023, a promotion flag was issued on Full Alliance Group, Inc. trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "FAGI". FAGI immediately contacted the OTC Markets and requested that the Stock Promotion Flag be removed, as neither the Company, nor any of its Directors, Officers and/or any of its affiliated management or consultants have engaged in any paid promotion.

The Company was advised, as per their policy, that OTC Markets places flags on companies' profiles even in cases where an issuer may not be directly involved or even aware of a promotion campaign for their securities, and that the promotion flag remains on a security for 15 days after the last promotional material is distributed.

The Company has been advised that a third party commercial advertisement company has sent an email and placed information about FAGI on a blog discussing analytics and forecasts regarding its recent merger. None of this content was approved by FAGI, nor has FAGI engaged this company for any paid promotion, they acted independently.

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Contact:

Ryan Gresham CEO or William Heneghan COO, Full Alliance Group, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (800) 895-4415

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect," "goals," "could," "plans," "believe," "continue," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued volatility of, and sharp increase in: costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741463/Full-Alliance-Group-Inc-Response-To-Stock-Promotion-Flag-From-OTC-Markets

