Workforce Sustainability at Southern Company

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Southern Company0f5f8e42-5044-4e65-9a4e-cfaaef99ef2a.png

Originally published in Southern Company's 2021 Corporate Responsibility Executive Summary Report

Southern Company is focused on having the right people with the right skills who are trained to perform their jobs safely and ethically to meet current and future business requirements. This focus is exemplified through Our Values and our Code of Ethics. We uphold our values, ethics and human capital beliefs in all we do and remain cognizant of what they mean to our workforce's culture and well-being.

  • Our uncompromising values and ethics are key to our sustained success
  • People are the power behind a safe workplace
  • Our people are central to all we do

Spotlight: Safety First - Southern Company's No. 1 Value

Safety First is a pledge to our employees, customers, contractors and communities that our actions will contribute to a safe environment for everyone. Our system has long had a commitment to completing every job, every day, safely. We are dedicated to continuous safety improvement to advance our safety culture.

As part of our focus on continuous improvement, in 2018 we recognized that our "Target Zero" safety initiative to pursue zero workplace injuries, set with the best of intentions, had unintended consequences - a hesitance to report minor incidents and near-misses. While we continue to measure rates of recordable injuries, lost-time rate and days away, we have modified a portion of our compensation goals to focus on serious injuries rather than total injuries. We have come to recognize that lessons learned from reporting all incidents provide the best opportunities to build trust, apply human performance principles and advance our safety program. Better understanding the precursors of potentially serious incidents helps us identify and implement the critical controls necessary to prevent serious injuries. We hone and build on our safety culture by engaging all employees in our solutions, continuing to share and build on learnings, and contributing to continuous process improvement to enhance safety. Our programs and processes resulted in a reduction to serious injuries and the best safety performance in our history in 2021.

Our commitment is to Safety First. We work hard every day to live up to this core element of Our Values and to sustain a culture in which our employees are empowered to contribute to making us better.

Demographics and Transparency

To demonstrate our commitment to human capital and all it encompasses, it is essential to transparently share information about our workforce demographics and data. In 2021, 27,300 employees worked at Southern Company.

Of those employees in 2021, the following is representative:

27,300 Total Headcount (99.8% full-time employees)

25% Women

29% People of Color

32% Employees Covered by Union Agreements

58% Underrepresented Groups as % of New Hires

58% Promotions to People of Color and Women

45 yrs. Average Age

15 yrs. Average Tenure

7.7% Low Turnover Rate (Majority retirements)

Beginning with the 2020 reporting year, Southern Company committed to disclose annually an aggregate summary of workforce data each Southern Company subsidiary submits to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) through Form EEO-1.

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Southern Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741471/Workforce-Sustainability-at-Southern-Company

img.ashx?id=741471

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.