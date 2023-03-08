The Home Depot Recognized As Top User of Green Power by the EPA

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / The Home Depot

Originally published on Built from Scratch

For the first time, The Home Depot appears as No. 64 on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) National Top 100 List of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership.

The Home Depot is using nearly 225 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which represents 8% of the company's total power needs. The Home Depot is also No. 8 on the EPA's Top 30 Retail List and No. 36 on EPA's list of Green Power Partners from the Fortune 500. This choice to use green power helps advance the voluntary market for green power, as well as the development of those sources.  

"We are proud to be recognized by the EPA for our green power use," says Ron Jarvis, chief sustainability officer at The Home Depot. "By making the choice to use green power, the company reduces its emissions footprint, while also sending a message to others across the nation that using green power is smart business." 

By moving the needle in the voluntary green power market, The Home Depot and other Green Power Partners are helping to reduce the negative health impacts of air emissions, including those related to ozone, fine particles, acid rain and regional haze. 

"This list of the largest users of green power across the nation is proof that good business practices can also benefit the environment," says James Critchfield, program manager of EPA's Green Power Partnership. "EPA applauds the leading organizations in the Green Power Partnership's Top Partner Rankings for their notable commitment to expanding their use of green power and protecting the environment." 

According to the U.S. EPA, The Home Depot's green power use of nearly 225 million kWh is equivalent to the annual electricity use of more than 21,000 average American homes. To learn more about the company's commitment to sustainability, visit the 2022 ESG Report.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

c41ed932-7284-40b2-a1a0-408ca2c0c654.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741472/The-Home-Depot-Recognized-As-Top-User-of-Green-Power-by-the-EPA

img.ashx?id=741472

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.