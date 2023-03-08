Werner+Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, has been named No. 3 on the Top 10 Military Friendly® Company list by Military Friendly®, a national organization supporting the U.S. military and its veterans. This award recognizes Werner’s hiring, recruitment, training and development efforts for veterans and their families.

“We are extremely proud to earn our highest ever Military Friendly® rankings in 2023, recognizing our unwavering support for our nation’s military veterans and active service members,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Approximately 20 percent of our workforce at Werner are veterans and we continually elevate our programs to effectively serve those who have served.”

Werner was also recognized as No. 1 on the Top 10 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer list, No. 3 on the Top 10 Military Friendly® Brand list and No. 4 on the Top 10 Military Friendly® Employer list in November 2022. These rankings were also the highest in Werner’s history in each of these categories. More than 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designations.

Military Friendly® is owned and operated by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. The full list of awardees can be found on MilitaryFriendly.com. Find out more about Werner’s programs for military service members at wernerhiringheroes.com and to learn more about Werner Enterprises, visit www.werner.com.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005857/en/