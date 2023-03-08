NutraLife Biosciences (OTC: NLBS) Releases Q4 2022 Shareholder Update and Announces the Acquisition of Healthcare Concierges USA

COCONUT CREEK, FL, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Biosciences Inc. ( NLBS), a Life Sciences Company, is pleased to provide its to shareholders with this 8K 2023 update.

Healthcare Concierges USA: NutraLife has signed and closed the acquisition of Healthcare Concierges USA, a multi-location, multi-service, medically managed pharmacy and infusion business consisting of several economically vibrant vertices ripe for significant growth. This is a continuation of our ongoing platform strategy of attracting leaders with track records of success within complementary sub-sectors of the health and wellness industries. Our goal is to identify and acquire entities with leadership status and which also bring proprietary acquisition targets to support the expansion of our operations and revenues through M&A activity.

Please see the following link to the SEC website and click on the 8K link filed yesterday, February 28th, 2023. Below you can review the filing and exhibit contract regarding our acquisition/share exchange agreement with Healthcare Concierges USA.

NLBS SEC 8K - Healthcare Acquisition

Through these and other activities, NutraLife Biosciences will continue to add shareholder value and further establish the Company as a leading innovator in the lifestyle health and wellness solutions category. In the coming months, we will be issuing regular updates documenting the progress of the initiatives detailed in this shareholder update.

To your good health and success,
Edgar Ward
Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT HEALTHCARE CONCIERGES USA.

Healthcare Concierges USA provides urgent care, medical spa, mental health, and detoxification medical and wellness services, offered both at owned or leased facilities located nationwide, and at-home services for patients, including through treatments, pharmacy management, wellness programs with personalized coaching, nutrition services, and inpatient facilities-based and in-home infusions administered by clinicians; providing an all-inclusive medical facility treating and dispensing medication for patients facing chronic health conditions and external challenges, including social determinants of health.

ABOUT NUTRALIFE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. operates a multifaceted life sciences and lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing company. For more than twelve years, NutraLife has manufactured and distributed both private-label and branded nutraceutical and skincare wellness products.

For more information, visit our website at www.nutralifebiosciences.com.

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc.

6601 Lyons Road, Suite L-6 Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Telephone: 888-509-8901

www.NutraLifeBioSciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”). You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “future” or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company’s current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company’s information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2022. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

