InnerScope Continues To Increase Its Nationwide Wholesale Distribution Footprint With the Launch of Its OTC Hearing Aids On Target.com

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid space, today announced the launch of its HearingAssist brand of FDA-Registered Over-the-Counter ("OTC") Rechargeable Hearing Aids ("HearingAssist Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aids") on Target.com. This latest launch of HearingAssist Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aids on Target.com represents InnerScope's continued unwavering path of delivering high-quality, affordable OTC hearing aids with its HearingAssist and iHEAR brands of OTC hearing aids through major Big Box retailers to the nearly 30 million Americans that currently could benefit from using hearing aids.

InnerScope's subsidiary HearingAssist Inc. has been an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market, with over 500,000 hearing aids sold. With the recent OTC Hearing Aid Law allowing hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter in-store and online without a prescription, the HearingAssist brand is fast becoming America's #1 Affordable OTC Hearing Aid Brand in the OTC hearing aid market.

Target.com now offers HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids priced from $499 to $599 a pair, featuring Bluetooth® wireless app-controlled that allows users to adjust their hearing aids directly from their smartphone. HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids deliver a clear and crisp sound for hearing conversations on the phone, in a group setting, or in a noisy environment. Moreover, HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids have the same high-end hearing technology features (full wireless audio streaming, direction microphones, noise reduction algorithms, and environmental programs) as hearing aids sold and fit by hearing healthcare professionals for as much as $5,000 a pair or more.

"InnerScope is proud to offer its HearingAssist brand of OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids on Target.com," said Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "Adding Target.com broadens our market penetration and demographics for the HearingAssist OTC Hearing Aid brand. HearingAssist's brand already represents high-quality hearing aids at affordable prices to hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers. With the Target.com launch, InnerScope continues to execute its business plan by adding more wholesale/retail distribution for its HearingAssist and iHEAR OTC Hearing Aid brands. Now, Target.com customers can experience and enjoy hearing with HearingAssist's high-quality, affordable OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids."

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews $TGT .

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. OTC PINK: $INND

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of OTC Hearing Aids, Hearing Aid Accessories & Hearing Health-Related Products ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its B2C and B2B business model break through the barriers that prevent access to effective and affordable hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader since 2008 in the DTC hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the OTC hearing aid market by selling advanced Hearing Products through Walmart and many other major retailers and pharmacy chains.

InnerScope's full line of its HearingAssist and iHEAR branded Hearing Products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale distribution channels: Walmart Vision Centers, Walmart.com , Walmart Canada , CVS.com, RiteAid.com, Target.com , BestBuy.com , Amazon.com, Fingerhut.com, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Hartig Drug, Food City, Cardinal Health™ at-Home, Carewell.com FSAStore.com, HSAStore.com, WellDeservedHealth.com, Wakefern Food Corp. / ShopRite, SpartanNash / VG's Grocery / Family Fare / Martin's Super Markets and Topco Associates representing 1000's of stores.

Coming Soon: More major retailers and pharmacy chains for InnerScope's in-store and online Hearing Products.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

