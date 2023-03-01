PR Newswire

Dodge releases second in a series of video teasers as brand builds momentum leading up to the unveiling of the final 2023 Dodge "Last Call" special-edition model

"Density Matters" teaser video offers another clue to the identity of the ultimate Dodge performance vehicle

Next video teaser scheduled to drop on March 9, 2023

Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event, set for March 20, 2023 , at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will host reveal of the final "Last Call" special-edition model

Ticket purchase and registration now open at www.Motortrend.com/DodgeLastCall for Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event

Celebrity appearances will highlight the one-day drag-racing and performance festival, including a special performance by Grammy-winning superstar Diplo

Enthusiasts can follow the latest Dodge "Last Call" news on brand social media channels using hashtags #DodgeLastCall and #Roadkillnights

"Last Call" special-edition reveal will be available for viewing via Livestream on multiple online channels, including DodgeGarage.com

Dodge is sharing a second clue on the road to revealing the brand's final special-edition Dodge "Last Call" vehicle. The second in the Dodge series of video teasers, titled "Density Matters," offers another hint at the performance DNA of the ultimate Dodge vehicle.

Dodge will post new teaser videos each week leading up to the global debut of the final "Last Call" special-edition vehicle, which will take place during the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 20, 2023. The next teaser video is scheduled to premiere on March 9.

Previous content in the teaser series includes:

Teaser series announcement

Teaser Video No. 1: "Runnin' Hyde"

Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas

The Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas one-day performance festival will not only reveal the final Dodge "Last Call" special-edition vehicle but also spotlight the electrified future of the brand with the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept also on display in Las Vegas. Enthusiasts can purchase general admission tickets and view information for the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event at www.Motortrend.com/DodgeLastCall.

A Livestream feed of the reveal will be available for viewing at DodgeGarage.com, the Dodge YouTube channel, MotorTrend YouTube channel, as well as at MT+. Event activities will include Small Tire and Big Tire drag racing on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dodge Thrill Rides and simulators, a car show and sponsor/vendor midway areas, a post-event concert/afterglow and more.

As with previous Roadkill Nights events, the Roadkill Nights Vegas performance fest will be packed with celebrity appearances — highlighted by a special performance by Grammy-winning superstar Diplo.

2023 Dodge Charger/Challenger "Last Call" Highlights

The seventh and final 2023 "Last Call" special-edition model commemorates the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which are coming to an end in their current HEMI-engine-powered forms at the end of 2023. Six Dodge "Last Call" models have already been introduced: the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost.

In addition to the seven "Last Call" special-edition models, Dodge is also celebrating its 2023 model lineup by bringing back three beloved heritage exterior colors, B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green, and one popular modern color, Destroyer Grey. 2023 Charger and Challenger R/T models will also feature new "345" fender badging, a callout to the 345-cubic-inch HEMI® engine under the hood, and all 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will carry a special commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque.

Dodge also launched a new Horsepower Locator online tool to help Brotherhood of Muscle members make the "Last Call" for the model of their choice. The Dodge Horsepower Locator tool, as well as information on the brand's 24-month Never Lift plan, is available at DodgeGarage.com.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

