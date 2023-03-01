CREATE & CULTIVATE UNVEILS ITS 7TH ANNUAL CREATE & CULTIVATE 100 LIST IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ALLY

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023

The Prestigious List Includes Hailey Bieber, Meena Harris, Alix Earle, Quinta Brunson, Emma Chamberlain, Yara Shahidi, Scarlett Johansson, Alexandra Cooper, Ciara, Nina Dobrev, Winnie Harlow, And More!

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Create & Cultivate, a market-leading platform and community that creates content and experiences to connect, inspire, and advance women-led entrepreneurship and business ventures of all sizes, today unveiled its 2023 Create & Cultivate 100 list, in partnership with Ally, the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business. The list recognizes 100 female innovators and entrepreneurs shaping culture, challenging conventional narratives, and modernizing the rules of business. Honorees were selected across ten categories: Arts & Culture, Beauty, Creators, Environmental Impact, Fashion, Finance & Money, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Music & Entertainment, and Sports. The complete list can be viewed at: www.createcultivate.com/cc100-2023.

Create_Cultivate_Logo.jpg

"This year's Create & Cultivate 100 honorees serve as a source of inspiration for women and femme's entrepreneurial journeys," said Kate Spies, CEO of Create & Cultivate. "Create & Cultivate is honored to celebrate so many exceptional women who are catalysts of change and proponents of innovation. Their unwavering determination to bring visionary ideas to fruition exemplifies what we can achieve when we dare to dream big and push boundaries."

The Create & Cultivate 100 list celebrates the bold and determined entrepreneurs behind the brands, companies, and communities forging a new path and igniting the entrepreneurial spirit. Featured honorees include Hailey Bieber, Founder of Rhode; Quinta Brunson, Creator and Star of Abbott Elementary; Alix Earle, Creator; Tiffany Aliche, CEO of The Budgetnista; Sabeena Ladha, Founder & CEO of DEUX; Dylan Mulvaney, Actress, Comic, and Content Creator;Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough, Co-Owners of Fresh Vine Wine; Nina Kossoff, Creator of ThemsHealth; Emma Chamberlain, Founder, Chamberlain Coffee; Alexandra Cooper, The Creator, Producer, and Host of Call Her Daddy; Winnie Harlow, Founder of Cay Skin; Meena Harris, CEO and Founder, Phenomenal Media and #1 New York Times Bestselling Author; Scarlett Johansson, Founder & Chair, The Outset; Allison Ellsworth, Founder & Chief Brand Officer of Poppi; Amy Liu, Founder and CEO, Tower 28; and many more.

Create & Cultivate will spotlight honorees on all of its platforms, sharing what drove each entrepreneur to create their thriving enterprises in spaces and sectors that needed innovation.

This is the first year Create & Cultivate has partnered with Ally on the Create & Cultivate 100 list as they work together to empower women to find their own unique opportunity, access the necessary resources to achieve their goals, and ultimately succeed at achieving their dreams.

"Advancing and supporting women in the workplace is rooted in our culture at Ally, and we're proud to highlight the amazing women on this list as they set an example for future generations and motivate other women to become trailblazers," said Erica Hughes, senior director of multicultural marketing at Ally. "As the first all-digital bank, we have always been driven by a desire to disrupt industries and leave a lasting impact on the communities we serve – qualities the women on this list embody. It's an honor to celebrate these incredible women and their successes."

For more information and to view the entire Create & Cultivate 100 list, please visit www.createcultivate.com/cc100-2023.

ABOUT CREATE & CULTIVATE
Create & Cultivate is a market-leading platform and community that creates content and experiences to connect, inspire, and advance women-led entrepreneurship and business ventures of all sizes. Through its content, curated events, and Workparty podcast—as well as a membership program—Create & Cultivate offers a 365-day conversation around entrepreneurship and works to advance inclusive conversations that support women across the globe in the workplace and beyond. As the leader in its space, Create & Cultivate is known for gathering the best in the business, including CEOs, small business owners, content creators, and celebrities such as Martha Stewart, Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba, Megan Markle, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kim Kardashian.

ABOUT ALLY FINANCIAL
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings through more than 23,000 dealers nationwide. For more information, please visitwww.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA28267&sd=2023-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/create--cultivate-unveils-its-7th-annual-create--cultivate-100-list-in-partnership-with-ally-301759315.html

SOURCE Create & Cultivate

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28267&Transmission_Id=202303011200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28267&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.