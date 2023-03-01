Boeing Chief Engineer Greg Hyslop to Retire; New Engineering Leaders Named

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- Boeing Commercial Airplanes' chief engineer assumes enterprise role

- 777X engineering leader steps up to Commercial Airplanes position

- Hyslop to transition to emeritus role and serve as advisor to CEO

PR Newswire

ARLINGTON, Va., March 1, 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced today that Greg Hyslop, the company's chief engineer and executive vice president of Engineering, Test & Technology, will retire this June after a 41-year career that spanned Boeing's aerospace and defense portfolio.

Boeing_Greg_Hyslop.jpg

Hyslop, who has been on Boeing's Executive Council since 2016 and assumed the top engineering position in 2019, has worked to strengthen Boeing's engineering function. He led the realignment of the company's engineers under one organization, championed changes to empower engineers and instituted next-generation design practices.

"Greg has modeled Boeing's commitment to engineering excellence throughout his four decades here," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO. "As we reshaped our company, Greg played an instrumental role in strengthening our engineering organization, positioning our engineers to innovate a future that is more digital, autonomous and sustainable, and always with a focus on safety, quality and integrity."

Howard McKenzie, the top engineer at Boeing's commercial airplanes unit, succeeds Hyslop as chief engineer and executive vice president, Engineering, Test & Technology. Effective today, McKenzie takes over leadership of the company's 57,000 engineers worldwide, overseeing all aspects of safety and technical integrity of Boeing products and services. McKenzie also assumes oversight of Boeing's technology vision, strategy and investment, while reporting to Calhoun and joining the company's executive council.

Prior to his recent role at Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA), McKenzie was vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Global Services, the company's services and support business. A 35-year veteran of the company, McKenzie has also served as vice president of Boeing Test & Evaluation, the group responsible for testing, evaluating and certifying new products.

David Loffing, chief program engineer of Boeing's new 777X airplane, takes over as vice president and chief engineer of BCA. Loffing has held roles of increasing responsibility since joining Boeing nearly 20 years ago, with engineering leadership positions across the company's single- and twin-aisle jet families and future airplane concepts.

"Howard and David are brilliant engineering minds who bring strong technical expertise and deep program experience to their new roles. They will join together with Chief Technology Officer Todd Citron and Chief Aerospace Safety Officer Michael Delaney to lead our function into the future and help us tackle the engineering challenges of today and tomorrow," said Calhoun.

Greg Hyslop will support the leadership transition through June as he assumes the role of chief engineer emeritus, reporting to Calhoun. He will assist with program management, leadership development and university relations efforts.

"When I think about the impact Boeing has on the world, I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with the talented people who take on the aerospace industry's most difficult problems," said Hyslop. "That's what engineers do. We solve problems. We happily accept challenges and find solutions that change the world. I will always be proud to call myself a Boeing Engineer."

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

Boeing_Howard_McKenzie.jpg

Boeing_David_Loffing.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG29065&sd=2023-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-chief-engineer-greg-hyslop-to-retire-new-engineering-leaders-named-301759828.html

SOURCE Boeing

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG29065&Transmission_Id=202303011206PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG29065&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.