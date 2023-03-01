PillarRx Consulting, LLC ("PillarRx") Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

MILWAUKEE, March 1, 2023

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates PillarRx is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information.

MILWAUKEE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PillarRx, a leading provider of pharmacy consulting, auditing, and copay assistance services, today announced the PillarRx developed proprietary application platforms AccuCAST, Client Management, Copay (FMH) API, Insight, and PAX have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Corporate Headquarters in Milwaukee, WI, Missouri Office in Lake St. Louis, MO, Microsoft Azure in VA, and the Co-located Data Center in Milwaukee, WI have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places PillarRx in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Achieving HITRUST certification is a testament to our commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and demonstrating the highest standards of security and privacy for our customers," said Rob Cleek, Vice President of Information Technologies, at PillarRx. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, for another 2-year Certification."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "PillarRx's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About PillarRx Consulting, LLC (PillarRx)

PillarRx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., provides auditing services that include, but are not limited to, rebates, operational review, formulary review, PDE and eligibility analysis, pricing, plan design, and performance guarantee review. Consulting services include, but are not limited to, Star Rating Support, formulary impact analysis, network analysis and design, specialty management programs (copay assistance program), clinical strategies, regulatory compliance guidance ongoing monitoring (monthly trend reporting, quarterly PBM performance) and vendor management.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown's 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

