PELOTON APPOINTS DALANA BRAND AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023

People Leader Completes Company's Lead Team

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), the leading connected fitness platform, today announced the appointment of Dalana Brand as Peloton's Chief People Officer (CPO), effective March 13, 2023. As a seasoned executive with significant global leadership experience in multiple industries, Brand joins the team with a strong reputation for organizational transformation. She will report to CEO Barry McCarthy and serve as a member of the leadership team, leading the company's Global People Team.

Dalana_Brand_Headshot.jpg

"Talent density has been a top priority for me at Peloton. Dalana's addition is the culmination of that strategy, rounding out and completing the leadership team," said McCarthy. "As we continue Peloton's transformation and pivot to growth, her vision and leadership will be critical to our success."

Brand previously served as Chief People and Diversity Officer at Twitter, where she led the company's global workforce and accelerated the progress to create an inclusive people experience. She joined the team in 2018, serving as Vice President of People Experience and Head of Inclusion & Diversity. Before joining Twitter, Brand was Vice President of Total Rewards for Electronic Arts and previously held senior leadership positions at the Whirlpool Corporation.

"I've made a career out of fostering inclusive employee experiences and leading with transparency and accountability," said Brand. "I'm thrilled to join the team at Peloton as the company continues striving to make fitness accessible for all."

Brand is relocating from California and will be based in New York City.

About Peloton:
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is the leading connected fitness platform with a highly engaged community of nearly 7 million Members worldwide. A category innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton's first-of-its-kind subscription platform seamlessly combines innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Its world-renowned instructors, coach and motivate Members to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton continues to scale across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Ben Boyd
[email protected]

Peloton_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY27942&sd=2023-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peloton-appoints-dalana-brand-as-chief-people-officer-301759856.html

SOURCE Peloton

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY27942&Transmission_Id=202303011300PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY27942&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.