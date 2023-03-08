Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET/ 9:45 a.m. PT.

To stream live, please visit www.disney.com%2Finvestors. A recording of the question-and-answer session will be archived on our website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005944/en/

