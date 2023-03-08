The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz continues its investigation of Veradigm Inc. (“Veradigm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDRX) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2023, Veradigm disclosed that it “detected certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition that have occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a mis-statement to reported revenues during those periods.” As a result, the Company reported that it expects “a reduction in revenue from continuing operations of approximately $20 million dollars in the aggregate from what it otherwise reported since the 3rd quarter of 2021 and expected to report for the 4th quarter of 2022.” The Company added that it is “continuing to evaluate the materiality of the mis-statement to determine if the full amount of this adjustment will flow through in the 4th quarter of 2022 or if prior periods will also require adjustment.” As a result, Veradigm revised its 2023 guidance downward and announced that it would not be filing its 2022 annual report on time.

On this new, Veradigm’s share price fell as much as 14.7% during intraday trading on March 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Veradigm securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

