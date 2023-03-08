Illinois American Water President Rebecca Losli Named Engineer of the Year

Illinois American Water President Rebecca Losli, P.E. was named Engineer of the Year by the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers (MSPE) St. Louis Chapter. MSPE is an association of professional engineers focused on protecting public health, safety and welfare through the ethical and competent practice of engineering.

Losli was presented the Engineer of the Year award by the MSPE St. Louis Chapter on Feb. 23, 2023, at the chapter’s annual awards banquet.

Losli joined American Water in 2021 as Director of Engineering for Missouri American Water. In this role, Losli oversaw the overall performance of the Missouri American Water Engineering Department. Losli’s responsibilities grew with an expansion to Business Development and the role of Vice President of Engineering and Business Development in Missouri. In October 2022, Losli was named President of Illinois American Water.

Prior to joining American Water, Losli served as the Program Manager of Program Planning for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. She also founded Losli Engineering, LLC and worked for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company as the Water Regional Global Practice Leader.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

