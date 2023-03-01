GOODYEAR'S JENNY PAIGE NAMED A 2023 WOMEN MAKE AMERICA AWARD HONOREE

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, March 1, 2023

AKRON, Ohio, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Institute (MI) - the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers - will celebrate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's (NASDAQ: GT) Jenny Paige at the 2023 Women MAKE America Awards gala in Washington, D.C. on April 20.

Goodyear_Jenny_Paige.jpg

The Women MAKE America Awards recognize women in manufacturing who demonstrate excellence in their careers and communities. Each year, 130 winners are chosen by an external panel of industry leaders based on the criteria of innovation, leadership, mentorship and community engagement. Paige, a senior product marketing manager in Goodyear's North America Consumer business, joins the 2023 class as an honoree.

"Jenny has the ability to navigate teams through highly complex projects and she's committed to supporting young women in her community," said Michiel Kramer, director, consumer product marketing, Goodyear. "She's a natural role model for our industry's next generation of talent."

The Women MAKE Awards are part of the MI's Women MAKE America initiative, which is the nation's marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. Women account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than a third of the manufacturing workforce. Women MAKE America aims to create a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the industry.

"This award is a testament to the impact Jenny has made on our industry, and we deeply appreciate all of her contributions," said Steve McClellan, president, Goodyear Americas, and National Association of Manufacturers board member. "I am extremely proud of our Goodyear team, and it's very rewarding to see one of our colleagues recognized by the Manufacturing Institute."

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About the Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute builds, diversifies and strengthens the modern manufacturing workforce, with the goal of furthering individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. The MI engages underrepresented communities and shifts perceptions about careers in modern manufacturing, leads skilled training and career development programs, provides thought leadership and research on the changing state of the workforce and builds partnerships to scale up its impact on manufacturing in the United States. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions for the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

goodyear_tire_and_rubber_company_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL28885&sd=2023-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyears-jenny-paige-named-a-2023-women-make-america-award-honoree-301759798.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL28885&Transmission_Id=202303011330PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL28885&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.