COMEDY SUPERSTAR AND 10-TIME KCA WINNER ADAM SANDLER TO RECEIVE KING OF COMEDY AWARD AT NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2023

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 1, 2023

Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio to Host Slimiest Awards Show Live from the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT)

Share it: @Nickelodeon @KidsChoiceAwards #KCA

Click HERE to download assets.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedy superstar Adam Sandler will receive the first-ever King of Comedy Award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023, live on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). Recognized for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian and musician over the past 30 years, Sandler will accept his Silver Blimp from a giant, opulent throne on the KCA stage, before getting decimated in Nickelodeon's iconic Slime.

Nickelodeon_2023_Kids__Choice_Awards_Logo.jpg

Said Sandler, "I've had so many great times at this fantastic awards extravaganza and I'll always be excited to hang with da kiddies!! Love to all!!!"

Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will continue to put the fans in control as they enter a magical surreal world and feature extreme logic-defying stunts; wild celebrity collaborations and games; illusions and tricks; and epic slimings. The show will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TV Land, CMT and MTV2, and livestream on Nick.com and the Nick App.

Sandler is no stranger to Nickelodeon, having won ten coveted Kids' Choice Awards orange blimps over the years, for both his voiceover work in animated movies and acting roles in comedies. He has also won eight People's Choice Awards, five MTV Movie Awards and a Gotham Award for his work as Stanley Sugerman in Netflix's Hustle. His role as Howard Ratner in the Safdie Bros.' critically acclaimed film Uncut Gems, garnered Sandler several nominations and awards including winning the National Board of Review, and the Independent Spirit Award.

His films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include box offices hits such as Grown Ups, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard, The Waterboy and Hotel Transylvania, and Sandler's Happy Madison Productions has produced many successful films and television shows including Mr. Deeds, Anger Management, 50 First Dates, Click, Bedtime Stories, Murder Mystery, The Wrong Missy, ABC's The Goldbergs, CBS's Rules of Engagement and more. His films on Netflix— Murder Mystery, The Meyerowitz Stories and Hubie Halloween—are some of the most watched films on the streamer, with highly anticipated films Spaceman of Bohemia, Murder Mystery 2 and You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah upcoming. He continues to work on music and recently completed two sold-out comedy tours Here Comes The Funny and 100% Fresher.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is sponsored by LUNCHABLES with 100% Juice®, Nintendo Switch, and Olive Garden®.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials; and Ellen Rydzewski, Senior Vice President, Celebrity, Events & Talent Relations. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Harriet Cuddeford and Andria Parides serving as co-executive producers.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

favicon.png?sn=NY29199&sd=2023-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comedy-superstar-and-10-time-kca-winner-adam-sandler-to-receive-king-of-comedy-award-at-nickelodeon-kids-choice-awards-2023-301759848.html

SOURCE Nickelodeon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY29199&Transmission_Id=202303011330PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY29199&DateId=20230301

You may also like :

  1. NAS:PARA Guru Trades
  2. NAS:PARA 10-Year Financials and charts
  3. NAS:PARA DCF Calculation
  4. NAS:PARA 10-Year Valuations
  5. NAS:PARA Insider Trade
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.