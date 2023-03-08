The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CUTR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2023, Cutera announced that it was unable to timely file its 2022 Annual Report. The Company also disclosed that it had identified “material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to ineffective information technology general controls and ineffective inventory count controls.”

On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

