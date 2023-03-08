NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ryvyl Inc. (“Ryvyl” or the “Company”) ( RVYL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Ryvyl and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 20, 2023, after the market closed, Ryvyl announced that its previous financial statements for the year-end and interim periods for fiscal 2021 and 2022 “can no longer be relied upon.” The Company anticipated filing restatements, which will “result in decreases to total revenue, increased net losses, decreases to total assets, and [decrease] total stockholder's equity.” The Company also disclosed that it had determined “one or more material weaknesses” in its internal control over financial reporting, including a “material weakness related to accounting for certain complex business transactions.”

On this news, Ryvyl’s stock price fell $0.12 per share, or 14.6%, to close at $0.70 per share on January 23, 2023.

