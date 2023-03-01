PR Newswire

LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Tempest Re today announced that Wayne Ashley has been appointed Division President, Chubb Tempest Re International. Currently, he serves as Deputy Head of the business. In his new role, Ashley will be responsible for the overall management and development of Chubb Tempest Re's international property and casualty reinsurance business.

The appointment, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be effective on April 1. Ashley will report to Jim Wixtead, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Chubb Tempest Re. Ashley succeeds Stephen Roberts, who is retiring from the company at the end of April.

"Wayne is a seasoned reinsurance executive who has had leadership roles at Chubb Tempest Re for more than 15 years. Having served as deputy head of our international P&C reinsurance business, he is well positioned to lead as division president," said Wixtead. "I look forward to working with Wayne as we continue to serve our clients in this important international business."

"We are extremely grateful for Steve's years of service and the invaluable leadership he has provided to our reinsurance operation," said Wixtead. "He has played an important role in building our reinsurance company's international presence. We wish him all the very best in his retirement."

Ashley has nearly 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. He joined Chubb Tempest Re Bermuda in 2006 as Assistant Vice President, International, and was promoted to Vice President in 2009 and Senior Vice President in 2012. Ashley relocated to London in 2017 and moved into the deputy role responsible for all international property lines of business in 2019. Prior to Chubb, he was with Alea London, where he underwrote the International treaty portfolio. He began his career in London at Zurich Re in 1994 in the Reinsurance Treaty unit.

