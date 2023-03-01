CHAMPIONS FUNDING PARTNERS WITH HUBSPOT FOR CRM

GILBERT, Ariz., March 1, 2023

Champions Funding selects Customer Relationships Manager HubSpot to deliver best-in-class service to mortgage brokers.

GILBERT, Ariz., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Champions Funding has launched HubSpot as its Customer Relationship Management software, weeks before the one-year anniversary of the company's initial launch. As a start-up, Champions has invested in the best technology during its foundational phase to catapult its mission of "serving the underserved and underbanked borrowers" as the company fills gaps missing in the mortgage industry with traditional agency lenders. As a Non-QM and CDFI-certified wholesale mortgage lender, selecting a cross-functional automation tool was critical to connect the Champs teams with the company's mortgage brokers clients through a seamless experience.

Additionally, Champions Funding partnered with a Hubspot Diamond Solutions Partner, Pyxis Growth Partners, to assist with integration of the Loan Origination System (LOS) and implementation to maximize tools and increase scalability for the sales team. They created multiple workflows and automation to tailor the business' financial services model while equipping the marketing team with tools to execute campaigns.

Champion Funding's EVP of Sales, Kimberley Torres, explains the value, "Our relationships with our lending partners have been founded on the highest levels of service. Through HubSpot's tools, our sales teams have been able to deliver superior levels of communication and support to our clients. By offering meaningful value paired with differentiated opportunity, we are facilitating accelerated growth potential for our clients.

In addition to the sales tools, Champions has activated the Marketing Hub. Christy Mindell, EVP of Marketing, said, "Our goals for HubSpot were to supply tools for our sales team, accelerate the company's mission and business goals, and curate useful materials for our partners to grow their own businesses." She continues, "The one-stop approach streamlines communication and marketing, saving time and resources for all."

ABOUT CHAMPIONS FUNDING LLC
Champions Funding, LLC is a nationwide wholesale lender providing Non-QM loan options for mortgage brokers and their customers. As a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Champions Funding LLC empowers its Broker Partners to fulfill the dreams of their diverse homeowners as well as realize the mission of serving low-income and underserved communities. Find out more at ChampsTPO.com.

ABOUT HUBSPOT

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, 167,000+ customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

ABOUT PYXIS GROWTH PARTNERS

Pyxis Growth Partners is a Diamond HubSpot Solutions Partner, and has been working with clients on the HubSpot platform since 2012. They have worked with businesses in a wide variety of industries, using HubSpot to unify their various revenue teams. Pyxis currently holds multiple HubSpot accreditations, including the onboarding accreditation and the CRM implementation accreditation.‌

SOURCE Champions Funding LLC

