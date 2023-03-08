Bernard Horn's Firm Cuts Cinemark, Enters 4 Holdings

The GuruFocus Value Conference keynote speaker's firm releases 4th-quarter portfolio

James Li
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Polaris Global Value Fund exited its holdings in Cinemark and Brother Industries.
  • The firm also trimmed its holding in Marathon Petroleum.
  • The firm entered four new holdings, including Northern Trust and MKS Instruments.
Article's Main Image

Polaris Global Value Fund, the fund led by 2023 GuruFocus Value Conference Keynote Speaker

Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed in a regulatory portfolio update filing that its top trades during the fourth quarter of 2022 included the closure of its positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK, Financial) and Brother Industries Ltd. (TSE:6448, Financial) and a reduction to its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC, Financial). With the proceeds of the sales, the firm entered four new positions during the quarter: Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS, Financial), MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI, Financial), Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP, Financial) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (XAMS:AD, Financial).

Horn founded Boston-based Polaris Capital Management in April 1995 and has been managing the firm's global and international value portfolios since inception. The investor's pure global value philosophy combines investment technology with traditional research. His 40+ year track record exceeds most current competitors in length and has produced admirable risk-adjusted returns since inception.

As of December 2022, Polaris’ $377 million equity portfolio contains 94 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 10%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, consumer cyclical, health care and technology, with weights of 24.37%, 16.78%, 13.99% and 11.70%.

1630741098466938880.png

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

Cinemark

Polaris sold all 363,600 of its shares of Cinemark (

CNK, Financial), trimming 1.33% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $11.27 during the fourth quarter.

1630742802964975616.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value chart labeled the Plano, Texas-based movie theater company a possible value trap due to the company’s low price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.52 as of Wednesday and poor ranks for financial strength and growth.

1630743531603660800.png

Cinemark’s financial strength ranks 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Altman Z-score of 0.51 and an interest coverage ratio that underperforms over 90% of global competitors.

1630744332816388096.png

The company’s GF Score of 69 out of 100 is driven by its low growth rank of 1 out of 10 and financial strength rank of 3 out of 10 despite GF Value ranking 8 out of 10 and profitability and momentum ranking 7 out of 10.

1630746283901751296.png

Brother Industries

The fund sold all 248,400 of its shares of Brother Industries (

TSE:6448, Financial), curbing 1.29% of its equity portfolio.

1630751026195763200.png

Shares of Brother Industries averaged 2,305.52 Japanese yen ($16.94) during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77 as of Wednesday.

1630752413252096000.png

The Japanese office equipment and supplies company has a GF Score of 75 out of 100 based on a rank of 7 out of 10 for profitability and financial strength, a growth rank of 5 out of 10, and a rank of 4 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value.

1630755614114222080.png

Marathon Petroleum

Polaris sold 61,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum (

MPC, Financial), slicing 58.66% of the position and 1.84% of its equity portfolio.

1630757151863508992.png

Shares of Marathon Petroleum averaged $113.97 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05 as of Wednesday.

1630757462300725248.png

The Findlay, Ohio-based petroleum refining company has a GF Score of 75 out of 100 based on a rank of 7 out of 10 for profitability and financial strength, a momentum rank of 6 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10 and a growth rank of 3 out of 10.

1630760380332544000.png

Northern Trust

Polaris purchased 52,500 shares of Northern Trust (

NTRS, Financial), giving the position 1.23% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $87.59 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83 as of Wednesday.

1630761131440115712.png

The Chicago-based wealth management company has a GF Score of 85 out of 100 based on a rank of 9 out of 10 for growth and GF Value, a momentum rank of 7 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.

1630761550669189120.png

MKS Instruments

Polaris purchased 54,600 shares of MKS Instruments (

MKSI, Financial), giving the position 1.23% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $80.14 during the fourth quarter.

1630764210017308672.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Andover, Massachusetts-based industrial equipment company a possible value trap based on the company’s low price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55 and poor financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.

1630764900055814144.png

Despite having low financial strength, MKS Instruments' high GF Score of 93 out of 100 is driven by a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 7 out of 10.

1630765475443019776.png

Horizon Therapeutics

The fund purchased 39,800 shares of Horizon Therapeutics (

HZNP, Financial), giving the position 1.20% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $83.06 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87 as of Wednesday.

1630770113953173504.png

The Irish drug manufacturing company has a GF Score of 79 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 6 out of 10, a momentum rank of 3 out of 10, and a rank of 7 out of 10 for growth, GF Value and financial strength.

1630770432619614208.png

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV

The fund invested in 143,600 shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (

XAMS:AD, Financial), giving the position 1.09% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged 27.67 Euros ($29.53) during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96 as of Wednesday.

1630815615818174464.png

The Dutch grocery retail company has a GF Score of 91 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, and a rank of 5 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value.

1630816171697672192.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
