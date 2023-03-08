JetBlue Names Keith Anderson, Chief Information Security Officer

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Keith Anderson to chief information security officer. Anderson will oversee JetBlue’s information security program to ensure the company’s data, systems, and other digital assets remain protected. Reporting to Carol Clements, JetBlue’s chief digital and technology officer, Anderson will oversee all strategies, policies and procedures designed to minimize information security risk and proactively detect and address new threats that pose risk to JetBlue.

Keith Anderson, Chief Information Security Officer, JetBlue. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The safety and security of our airline is our number one focus, and this applies to all aspects of our business including our information, applications and data,” said Clements. “Keith has a proven record as a cyber security practitioner and will be a valuable leader in this continuously evolving technology landscape.”

Keith comes to JetBlue from Warner Bros. Discovery, where he served as chief information security officer. Previously, he held security leadership roles at AT&T, Goldman Sachs, and Citi. Anderson holds a master’s degree in cybersecurity from New York University and a master’s degree in management information systems from Stevens Institute of Technology.

“I am excited to join the team during such an exciting time of growth and innovation,” said Anderson. “I was drawn to JetBlue’s values as well as its commitment to the highest standards of security, compliance, and digital transformation to protect our customers and crewmembers.”

About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

