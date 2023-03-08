How International Paper Manages Thriving People and Communities

48 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Our workforce is made up of more than 38,000 people in communities across 10 countries. Our Vision 2030 goal, and our first-ever diversity targets, embrace our global culture and commit us to build on it.

Our diversity and inclusion strategy, with initiatives across our employee attraction, retention and engagement programs, is driving our efforts to create a culture where all individuals are valued, engaged and contributing to our success.

Diversity and inclusion inform our community engagement strategy as well. Our Vision 2030 target challenges us to improve the lives of 100 million people by 2030 through initiatives that address unmet basic needs. We engage our employees and partners across our four signature areas - education, hunger, health and wellness and disaster relief - to deliver on our promise.

Vision 2030

Goal: Promote employee well-being by providing safe, caring and inclusive workplaces; and strengthen the resilience of our communities

TARGET:

0

Achieve zero injuries for employees and contractors

Continued focus on building a resilient safety culture through programs such as LIFE (Life-changing Injury and Fatality Elimination) which is our commitment to eliminate life-changing inuries in our workplace

TARGET:

30%

100 Million Achieve 30% overall representation of women and 50% women in salaried positions. Implement regional diversity plans, including 30% minority representation in U.S. salaried positions

  • 35% women in salaried positions globally
  • 22% minority representation in U.S. salaried positions
  • 17% overall representation of women globally

TARGET:

100 Million

Improve the lives of 100 million people in our communities

Contributed to community literacy through the Rally to Read 100 campaign, reaching first-graders in 415 schools across International Paper's business footprint

Provided 7.9 million meals through our partnership with Feeding America

Donated 17,000 co-branded, customized boxes from our Graneros box plant in Chile to CRUZ ROJA (Red Cross), a humanitarian aid organization

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

