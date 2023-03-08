NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wayfair Inc. (“Wayfair” or the “Company”) (: W). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newactio[email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Wayfair and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 23, 2023, Wayfair issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Among other items, Wayfair reported a 4.6% year-over-year decline in revenue for the quarter, for a net loss of $351 million. The Company reported that it ended 2022 with 22.1 million active customers, representing a loss of approximately 5 million customers during the year.

On this news, Wayfair’s stock price fell $11.48 per share, or 23.05%, to close at $38.33 per share on February 23, 2023.

