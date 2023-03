Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, announced today its participation in the 35th annual Roth Conference on March 12-14, 2023, in Dana Point, Calif.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and company presentations by executive management. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https%3A%2F%2Fibn.fm%2FRoth2023Registration.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301006058/en/