TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Enlighta Inc. (

NEX:NLTA.H, Financial) ("Enlighta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jing Chen as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Ms. Chen is currently the Controller for Sun Seven Stars Investment Group Limited ("SSSIGL"), a private equity investment company domiciled in the British Virgin Islands. Prior to joining SSSIGL, Ms. Chen was, from 2015 to 2017, the CFO for CAC Security Limited Company (a publicly listed company in China) and from 2010 to 2014 was an Audit Manager with Ernst & Young (China).. Ms. Chen is a member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and have advanced accounting degrees and a Doctorate in Management from Wuhan University of Technology.

About Enlighta Inc.

Enlighta Inc. is a diversified healthcare, medical, green and clean technology company active in global strategic partnerships and in licensing of technologies and assets for rapid growth and high value solutions. Additional details with respect to the Company are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs regarding future events of management of Enlighta. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to the agreements with Enlighta. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results anticipated in any forward-looking statements. Enlighta does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Avis Zhu, CEO and Director
Enlighta Inc.
(604) 200-8028

SOURCE: Enlighta Inc.



