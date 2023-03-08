Join International Paper in Creating What's Next

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / International Paper Company:

Since 1898, International Paper transforms renewable resources into products people depend on every day, from planet-friendly packaging and recycling to absorbent pulp. Our dependence on natural resources has helped cultivate our admiration for environmental stewardship. Today, our commitment to sustainability is much broader - it encompasses planet, people and our company's performance. It is a source of pride for our employees and it's woven into how we work every day.

As we celebrate our 125th anniversary, we have a renewed sense of purpose, energy and optimism. To express those changes, we have updated our company brand to highlight the resilience of International Paper, the sustainability of our mission and our commitment to creating what's next.

Our new brand identity is rooted in our legacy of ethics, stewardship and safety - three drivers that have made the company what it is today - and denotes the company's renewed emphasis on employee engagement and customer commitments.

We will continue to lead the world in responsible forest stewardship to ensure healthy and productive forest ecosystems for generations to come. We will deliver sustainable solutions for our customers from planet-friendly packaging to pulp for absorbent products by transforming renewable resources into products people depend on every day. And we will continue to be a leader in the recycling and reuse of paper, helping to reduce waste and build a better future for our planet.

From our sourcing practices to our manufacturing operations,  we're building a better future for people and the planet. We're International Paper. Join us in creating what's next.

About International Paper

International Paper (

NYSE:IP, Financial) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

