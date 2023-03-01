PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC)

Ranger Oil has agreed to merge with Baytex Energy. Under the proposed transaction, Ranger Oil shareholders will receive 7.49 Baytex shares plus $13.31 cash per share.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Redx Pharma. Under the proposed transaction, Jounce shareholders will own only approximately 37% of the combined company

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital has agreed to merge with Ready Capital Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, Broadmark Realty shareholders will receive 0.47233 shares of Ready Capital common stock per share.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners has agreed to merge with affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Under the proposed transaction, Focus Financial shareholders will receive $53.00 per share in cash.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected]. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-rocc-jnce-brmk-and-focs-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301759800.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC