The number of confirmed speakers for the GuruFocus Value Conference has increased

Summary
  • Charlie Tian discussed new and improved features, the market environment and finding high-quality companies.
  • Sign up for the GuruFocus Value Conference before prices go up April 1!
  • New speakers include Bernard Horn and David Samra.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus founder and CEO Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to discuss new and updated features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

He kicked things off with a review of the market using the Buffett Indicator and Shiller P/E ratio. Tian also explained the trends in value versus growth using a chart displaying the annualized return difference between the Russell 1000 Value and Growth indexes.

1630826676118130688.png

Using Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial) and Micron Technology Inc. (MU, Financial) as examples, Tian then went on to discuss the elements of finding high-quality companies, which include things like financial strength and profitability. He recommended using the GF Score over the predictability rank as it is a more complete picture of a company’s performance potential.

1630828499163975680.png

He showed off some changes that have been made to the charts and user portfolios as well as introduced the new Latest IPOs list.

Tian also made an announcement regarding the annual GuruFocus Value Conference, which is back for the first time in three years! The event will be held on May 4 and 5, 2023, ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Other speakers that have been added to the lineup over the past month are Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio), David Samra, Robert Bierig and Alex Fitch.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit: https://www.gurufocus.com/conference/register.php

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the coming months! Also be sure to sign up for the conference as seats are limited! Prices go up on April 1.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
WRITTEN BY

